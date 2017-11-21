Man City v Feyenoord

Man City take on Feyenoord on Tuesday 21st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

With two games left in the group, Manchester City are through, thanks mainly to the abject uselessness of Napoli. That is pretty inexplicable when you consider the progress that famous old club has made in recent years, but the numbers don’t lie, although Feyenoord’s fate might be even more surprising for fans old enough to remember their glory.

The Dutch giant currently sits bottom of the group, with a grand total of no points and a goal difference of -9, which is frankly embarrassing for one of the true legends of Dutch and European football.

