Man City v Bristol City

Man City take on Bristol City on Tuesday 9th January, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Bristol have already knocked one team from the Premier League out of the cup this season, and will be looking to do the same again here, but in reality there is about as much comparison between the average Premier League team and City as there is between Phillipe Coutinho’s reputation in Barcelona and his real life morality. Put frankly, one City is way bigger than the other.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola is all about winning this season, regardless of the pot, so don’t expect him to go easy on his smaller opponents either. This should be a bit of a rout.

