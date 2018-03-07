Man City v Basel

Man City take on Basel on Wednesday 7th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

A fair few British teams have fallen at the hands of Basel in recent years, maybe through underestimating the Swiss team, or maybe through some other method. Either way, it is far passed the time where anyone should be surprised if this is close, and you know a manager as thorough and obsessed as Pep Guardiola won’t make that mistake.

A win would take City into the hat for the next round, a place they clearly belong, and maybe set them up for even more glory.

