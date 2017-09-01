Malta v England

Malta take on England on Friday 1st September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on ITV.

There is an argument that many international friendlies are utterly pointless, and only serve to put pressure on the players and their club managers, but today we have proof that is not the whole truth. In reality, Malta v England is a match between two teams that basically have no chance of ever winning a major tournament, making this game about as impactful as a Katie Hopkins lecture on, well, anything.

Still, tune in to see if that new signing is any good, or if your favourite player comes back fit after the game, as there isn’t much else to do.

