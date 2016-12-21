Maidstone v Dover

Maidstone take on Dover on Sunday 1st January, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

We’ve got a south east derby for you this evening, as two teams from towns you’d never want to visit meet in a game many will not want to watch. Dover are sixth in the National League, but Maidstone are looking way up at them from nineteenth and probably don’t fancy this match all that much, especially not after two wins in their last ten games.

Still, it’s all you have until tomorrow, and if you are so inclined you can tell yourself this is real football and that the grit makes up for a lack of quality. Should be fun.

