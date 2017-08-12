Maidenhead v Hartlepool

Maidenhead take on Hartlepool on Saturday 12th August, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

So far, these two sides have played four games this season, and between them have amassed a total of two points in that time period. If that sounds unimpressive, it is, but don’t forget that for every winner there are about twenty losers these days, and that could well be Maidenhead and Hartlepool’s fate for this term.

They won’t want that to be the case of course, and a big win here would be the first step on the road to making this a more optimistic, happy and potentially fruitful endeavour than it might otherwise have been.

