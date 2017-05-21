Macclesfield v York City

Macclesfield take on York on Sunday 21st May, 2017, with kickoff at 16:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

Just like the FA Vase Final earlier on this fairly important Sunday in May, the FA Trophy Final between Macclesfield and York City will be a proud affair that means a lot to the fans. These are the games that stay in the memory far longer then the things Premier League fans dream of, like Champions League qualifier and that day Paul Pogba got a little picture dedicated to him on Twitter, and the games that are worth watching too more often than not.

Heroes will be made, hopefully without a villain to match, and the fans will love every second. Don’t miss it.

Macclesfield v York is LIVE on BT Sport 1.