Macclesfield v Wrexham

Macclesfield take on Wrexham on Friday 8th December, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

After the big match preview, this is something of a step down to a lower gear, at least financially, but don’t be fooled. Macclesfield are a good side, riding high in the table and maybe even thinking about getting spruced up for a trip to the real league, but their opposition are all that and a tiny bit more, as the league table would suggest.

Of the two teams ahead of Macclesfield in the table, at least half are Wrexham, and that should tell you how close this match might just be today.

