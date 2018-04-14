Macclesfield v Leyton Orient

Macclesfield take on Leyton Orient on Saturday 14th April, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Leyton Orient are a long way off the pace in the National League, but never fear, one of these teams is actually good. Macclesfield are top of the table and as close to being confirmed as is possible at this point, without actually having the numbers and they will expect to smash an Orient side with nothing to play for and not much to boast about.

A shock would be nice, and we know players do like to spoil things when possible, but don’t expect too much from the away team, they don’t have it in them.

