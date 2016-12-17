Macclesfield v Bromley

Macclesfield take on Bromley on Saturday 17th December, 2016, with kickoff at 12:15. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

At this time of the year, with so many game available and some of the competition choosing to hamstring itself, you’d think good viewing figures would be a simple slam dunk for the likes of BT Sports, but life doesn’t always go to plan. Today, with many, many matches being played up and down the land, the powers in charge have managed to find us two bang-average teams from the National League to watch.

These teams are both in nothing positions in the National League, but I suppose we must point out that a win for Macclesfield or Bromley could see them fly up the table…

