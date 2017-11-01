Lyon v Everton

Lyon take on Everton on Thursday 1st November, 2017, with kickoff at 18:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

There was a time when Wayne Rooney lined up alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Nemanja Vidic and other such players, but on the weekend he was in the same team as the likes of Ashley Williams and Kevin Miralles. While this writer has never been a Rooney fan, he surely deserves better than this fate, and was clearly the only point of quality in the Everton team from the weekend.

Lyon are a really good side, and if they win here it will be no surprise, but that won’t stop the press from calling it a shock etc.

