Luton v Oxford

Luton take on Oxford on Wednesday 1st March, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 3.

People love to slate things like the Carling/League/Worthington Cup as being pointless, with the reasoning more often than not that ‘you don’t get into the Champions League for winning them’, which shows how far football has strayed from its roots. Today, the EFL Cup is a great chance to see twenty two men desperate to win anything at all, and they’re pretty close to doing so now.

Oxford and Luton are obviously not on the level of Leicester, let alone Man Utd, but they will play out a great contest here and with so much on the line you can expect a decent crowd too.

