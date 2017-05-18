Luton v Blackpool

Luton take on Blackpool on Thursday 18th May, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 2.

While Luton and Blackpool are fighting for the same spot in the Wembley final, the two clubs have very different recent memories. Luton are nothing like a giant, and this game is a real chance for progress, while Blackpool have got here due to some poor management and even worse ownership, which is sad for a club that used to grace the top division.

Still, this is a glory day if you win, with another one waiting down the road too, so expect commitment, talent and maybe even a bit of class.

