Liverpool v Wolves

Liverpool take on Wolves on Saturday 27th January, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

After getting the metaphorical short end of the stick in their EFL Cup semi-final against Southampton, the team led by the funny German takes on Wolves this weekend in the FA Cup. The side in old gold are some way from the days when they used to win these sort of competitions, but they aren’t so far from Liverpool that they’ll view this as unwinnable.

As for the Reds, the main question will be whether Jurgen Klopp decides he wants to stick with the youth team or put out the first eleven in an attempt to stay in two competitions.

