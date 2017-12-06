Liverpool v Spartak Moscow

Liverpool take on Spartak on Wednesday 6th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Somehow, Liverpool have arrived at this point in the group stage without a single defeat to their name, but still have not qualified for the next round. Part of that is due to having a relatively tricky group with Sevila being very good and Moscow being very far away, but the Reds should go through this evening with a home win over the Russians, and already lead the group.

The manager has rotated far more this term already, so expect to see changes as he looks to keep men fresh for the weekend.

Liverpool v Spartak is LIVE on BT Sport.