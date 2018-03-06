Liverpool v Porto

Liverpool take on Porto on Tuesday 6th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

This is a Champions League tie, the kind Liverpool have been craving for so, so long, and you’d think the level of anticipation would be pretty high, but it probably won’t be. Liverpool were so good in the first leg that this game is pretty much unwinnable for the Portuguese, who would be entirely justified in bringing the reserves and treating this as training.

As for Klopp, the main aim has to be keeping the stars fit for their next real match, which means you probably won’t see them.

