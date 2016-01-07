Liverpool v Plymouth

Liverpool take on Plymouth on Sunday 8th January, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

In some ways you wonder what Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp really thinks his side are capable of achieving this term, but you get the impression that he maybe doesn’t believe the Premier League title is within his grasp. Cups, on the other hand, possibly are, although his record in finals is not as good as you’d expect from a manager with his reputation.

Plymouth know the world is expecting them to get pasted here, but with the reserves out for the reds there is always a slim chance we could see a shock if the wind blows the right direction.

