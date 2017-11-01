Liverpool v Maribor

Liverpool take on Maribor on Wednesday 1st November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

The first meeting between these two, held a week or so ago, finished with Liverpool the winners by an emphatic margin, and the home leg probably shouldn’t be that different. After shipping seven at home, there is a chance Maribor will try to avoid a similar result by playing a more conservative game, but at this point there doesn’t seem much point in doing so.

Liverpool will want to get through without any losses, but this term is getting worse by the day for them.

