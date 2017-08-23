Liverpool v Hoffenheim

Liverpool take on Hoffenheim on Wednesday 23rd August, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

The Liverpool fans who have spent the summer reading headlines about record transfer fees being spent and top players coming in are pretty much burnt out at this point. Once-optimistic men and women have been reduced to nothing more than puddles of disappointment by the way FSG has operated, and are now being asked to treat Barcelona not buying Coutinho as some kind of victory for the club.

In reality, another summer has passed with Liverpool failing to get their first choice targets and having no plan B, so this season will not be a success, regardless of making the group stages of the Champions League.

