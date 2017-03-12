Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool take on Burnley on Sunday 12th March, 2017, with kickoff at 16:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

So, in Liverpool’s last game they beat Arsenal fairly comfortably, and looked like a top four team. Today, you can expect a markedly different team in red as they take on Burnley, who have already beaten Klopp’s men once this term. To be honest, no result here would be a surprise, as the expected bigger side are about as consistent as Theresa May’s proclamations.

Still, the fans live in hope that one day things will change, and if they beat Burnley there is still a chance Liverpool could finish the season in the Champions League places.

