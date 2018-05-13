Liverpool v Brighton

Liverpool take on Brighton on Sunday 13th May, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Every other nation would be doing everything they could to facilitate a bit of glory for their representative in the Champions League final, but in England we are more interested in speculating as to whether Liverpool will finish in the top four. Brighton have nothing to play for but pride, but that might be enough given Liverpool have played like crap recently.

If the home side lose it actually makes the Champions League final harder too, as it adds the extra pressure of qualification to the match.

Liverpool v Brighton is LIVE on Sky Sports.