Lithuania v Scotland

Lithuania take on Scotland on Friday 1st September, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

If you thought England v Malta was pointless, you’d be right, but there is an equally meaningful match happening between Scotland and Lithuania that you can have a peek at instead if that takes your fancy. Probably a slightly better contest, but maybe not as many goals will be the choice you have to make, and for most that won’t be a difficult choice, unless they are already predisposed by being Scottish.

Still, with no top end opposition for domestic sides it’s essentially just a choice of who you want to be disappointed by at this stage. Pick your poison.

