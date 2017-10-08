Lithuania v England

Lithuania take on England on Sunday 8th October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on ITV.

After Harry Kane scraped us a win over Slovenia, it is the mighty Lithuania that Gareth Southgate much somehow overcome next, if such a thing is even possible for a man with nothing more than massive resources and huge vocal support to call upon. Kane’s normal ability to score bucketloads against weaker opposition only seems to work for Spurs, which isn’t great, but maybe he’ll remember how to do it this evening, in time for a meaningless match.

England qualified for the tournament with his goal v Slovenia, so this is a dead rubber for them, and…that’s it really. Maybe it will be good because it doesn’t matter, we can hope.

