Lincoln v Ipswich

Lincoln take on Ipswich on Tuesday 17th January, 2017, with kickoff at 20:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC 1.

It’s FA Cup time on the BBC again, and you know what that means! You, yes, you lucky sir or madam, get to watch a game neither Sky or BT Sport wanted to show on a cold evening in midweek while overpaid former players that have proven they don’t really understand the game in failed management careers give each other happy handshakes by a pitch somewhere, probably in the north.

But wait, there’s more! Of the two teams involved, Lincoln and Ipswich, there are a grand total of zero teams that are capable of going on to play in the final. Tune in!

