Lincoln v Exeter

Lincoln take on Exeter on Saturday 12th May, 2018, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

For years, Exeter was a place you wanted to go, be that for the culture or the education. Sadly, the university is not what it used to be, and the place itself has not moved on, meaning that when they fight their way out of League Two it will mean very little for their long term success. Lincoln are in a similar spot in football terms, of course.

The home fans have had some great days already this term, and if they can vanquish Exeter and move to the final that will just be another golden pic in the scrapbook.

