Leyton Orient v Hartlepool

Leyton Orient take on Hartlepool on Saturday 16th September, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

Seventh in the National League table plays seventeenth here today, and if that doesn’t sound the most thrilling prospect then you probably aren’t alone in feeling that way. The competition itself can be thrilling and extremely tight at this level, but the games picked for television more often than not seem to have been picked out of a hat, on the outside of which is normally written the word ‘mediocre’.

A win could see Orient shoot up the table, if the results elsewhere allow, and that should be enough to make their players want to do all they can to turn this into a good game and three points.

