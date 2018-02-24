Leicester v Stoke

Leicester take on Stoke on Saturday 24th February, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The home side are recent Premier League champions, but that probably won’t happen again, while the away team in this game have recently sacked their manager, and probably won’t sack their new one just yet. Mark Hughes took Stoke to a low they should never have experienced, which makes his insistence he was the right man for the job quite laughable, but the club has stabilised under Paul Lambert.

If the away team win, it will be a result that truly proves their turnaround, and we should see Stoke survive another season in the big league.

