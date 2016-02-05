Leicester v Derby

Leicester take on Derby on Wednesday 8th February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BBC 1.

The way things are going for Leicester City in the Premier League right now can be summed up by the fact their board felt compelled to give the manager, who is still reigning champion, the dreaded vote of confidence this week. It seems ridiculous really, as shorn of Kante this is about where the squad would be placed by some fans, especially with Vardy and Mahrez not in productive form for various reasons, but that is the reality.

A cup run would improve morale but do little else for a team already raking in the Champions League cash, so expect changes against Derby this evening.

