Leeds v Wolves

Leeds take on Wolves on Wednesday 7th March, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sport.

There are some very big clubs in this division, and this term it is Wolves who are leading the pack. However, Leeds have languished long enough in this lower level, and really don’t view themselves as belonging at this level, but until they can turn that arrogance into results that is where they’ll remain, sadly for the rest.

That’s not to say Leeds fans are something amazing to be cherished, but their rivalry with the likes of United and others means they are a good addition to any league.

