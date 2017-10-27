Leeds v Sheffield Utd

Leeds take on Sheffield Utd on Friday 27th October, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

This Friday night is going to be a fun one if you’re a football fan, as third plays fourth in the Championship in a game that is also something of a local derby. United and Leeds have dragged their own names through the mud in recent years, but today they both sit in touching distance of promotion, albeit very early on in the season.

Both won their last matches, but Leeds have also endured a run of three recent losses, so there is a degree of vulnerability about them that United may try to exploit. Sheffield United, that is.

