Leeds v Bristol

Leeds take on Bristol City on Sunday 18th February, 2018, with kickoff at 16:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The final game of the weekend sees Leeds United taking on a Bristol side that has done pretty well these last few months. They made a lot of friends in their game against Manchester City, and are currently in the playoff places too, meaning this has the potential to be the best year in City’s club history.

Leeds aren’t going to do that, whatever goes on between now and the end of term, and the longer this continues the more it seems like their history is weighing them down more than anything else.

