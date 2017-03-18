Leeds v Brighton

Leeds take on Brighton on Saturday 18th March, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

While the Premier League seems to basically be a one-horse race at this point in time, the Championship is just as thrilling and unpredictable as ever, maybe. The battle at the top is intense, but many would probably point out that Brighton and Newcastle being in the mix is about as predictable as Theresa May contradicting herself these days, given the stature of the two clubs.

The south coast side have been Premier League-ready for a while, with their flashy new stadium and pretty talented squad, and every year that passes without the dream becoming a reality adds to the pressure.

Leeds v Brighton is LIVE on Sky Sports 1.