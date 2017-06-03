Juventus v Real Madrid

Juventus take on Real Madrid on Saturday 3rd June, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 2.

These are arguably the two best teams in Europe right now, and with Real also holders of the Club World Cup (or whatever they are calling it these days) you can safely say at least one of the best in the world too. The ethos of the teams are markedly different, but fundamentally they are two giants, dominating leagues that can’t compete with their power for the most part.

If Juve win it will be considered a bit of an underdog story, but they have a €94m striker in the team and potentially an even better one coming through in Dybala, so it’s not really.

Juventus v Real Madrid is LIVE on BT Sport 2.