Ipswich v Wednesday

Ipswich take on Wednesday on Wednesday 22nd November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

While all that good stuff happens in Europe, those of a more domestic bent can instead focus on this stellar competition between the Tractor Boys and the Owls, as they are known, in a game that really looks like a metaphor for the change in fortunes we can expect to experience post-Brexit. These two have a chance of a decent year, or at least haven’t lost their chance yet, so the game actually matters quite a lot.

Wednesday haven’t lost in four, which is good for them coming in, and should balance against the obvious home advantage Ipswich will have.

Ipswich v Wednesday is LIVE on Sky Sports.