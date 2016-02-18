Inverness v Rangers

ICT take on Rangers on Friday 24th February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport 1.

For years one of the top teams in Scotland, it is fair to say that Rangers are at least a worse team than before, if not a shadow of their own selves. Third in the table behind Aberdeen and a turbo powered Celtic, the men in blue at least know they have a fairly easy game ahead of them this evening against the worst team in the league.

That’s not to say ICT are objectively without merit, but nineteen points from twenty-five games isn’t exactly the form you’d brag about to your mates, if anyone in the world did that.

