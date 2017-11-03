Hyde v MK Dons

Hyde take on MK Dons on Friday 3rd November, 2017, with kickoff at 19:55. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The BBC can’t really get two pennies to rub together in order to buy high level sport, this much we know. Occasionally they’ll have something decent, like the Rugby League World Cup, but even then it’s only the England games as they are more interested in funding cake cash grab 9 or the latest program masquerading as news that is actually opinion to go on their news channel, and as a result we get this game tonight.

No offence to MK Dons or Hyde, of course, they are the main reason this is worth doing. It’s just a sad indictment on the corporation.

Hyde v MK Dons is LIVE on Sky Sports.