Hull v Sheffield Utd

Hull take on Sheffield Utd on Friday 23rd February, 2018, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

These are two teams on the edge, one of potential greatness, the other of calamity. It wasn’t long ago that Hull City were doing great things in the Premier League, relatively speaking, but the shoe is on the other foot now and the sit just outside the relegation zone. Sheffield United are just outside the play-off places, making for the perfect balance of home vs away in a game that might seem uncompetitive otherwise.

With this being a game in hand for the Blades, they can take sixth away from Bristol City with a win, so it’s all to play for this evening.

