Hull v Forest

Hull take on Forest on Saturday 28th October, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

The last game of the day is between two sides that have been brought low by some dodgy ownership. In fairness, Forest have always been built on sand, or at least much of their success was fragile, but with Hull there is a real sense of loss after they were bought by some super untrustworthy types and basically declawed over the course of a few seasons.

Today the pair meet with little chance of being back in the big time anytime soon, but hope springs eternal, sadly. It’s the hope that kills you, see.

