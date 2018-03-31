Hull v Aston Villa

Hull take on Aston Villa on Saturday 31st March, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

This might look like a stomp on the face of things, but it has potential. Aston Villa are in the playoff places but have lost their last two and are away from home here, while Hull are down the table, but have six points from their last three games and will fancy giving their fans something to cheer about over the Easter weekend.

If Villa can win it’s probably a big enough game to get them their momentum back and push them toward at least a playoff place, but a loss would see the club in crisis as the climax of the competition approaches.

