Huddersfield v Spurs

Huddersfield take on Spurs on Saturday 30th September, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It might be weird for fans to see one of these names in the Premier League, but it will surprise you to learn Spurs have actually been at this level for a while now…just kidding. Huddersfield, Bournemouth and a few others have superceded the sides we all thought would be at this level for years to come, by intelligent hiring and responsible spending, and now they have a chance to play at the top.

Sadly for Town and their angry German boss (aren’t they all?) Spurs are a damn good side, even with the limited intellect some of their players display.

