Huddersfield v Reading

Huddersfield take on Reading on Monday 29th May, 2017, with kickoff at 15:00. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

Neither of these two teams are Sheffield Wednesday, a fact which has made some members of the extended family a bit sad, but Huddersfield and Reading are good sides even if they aren’t Owls. They are also great demonstrations of why people tend to hire foreign managers with a Dutchman and a German in the mix today, both of whom have comfortably outcoached the opposition.

Whoever wins will obviously be very happy, but for Huddersfield this game could be the start of a new era under their German coach, or Klopp-lite as he’s been known to be called.

