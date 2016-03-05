Huddersfield v Newcastle

Huddersfield take on Newcastle on Saturday 4th March, 2017, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

The Championship is frankly awesome this season, with a number of exciting teams led by young managers looking to make their first real mark at this level. Given they are all battling against one of the true greats of his generation in Rafa Benitez, it is no easy task, and today one of that class goes up against the Spanish genius in an attempt to keep pace.

Or, he would be, if David Wagner hadn’t decided to compare the size of his ego with Garry Monk in the games against Leeds, which means he’ll be watching from the stands instead.

