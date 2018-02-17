Huddersfield v Man Utd

Huddersfield take on Man Utd on Saturday 17th February, 2018, with kickoff at 17:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sport.

Amazingly, the best player at Manchester United is apparently quite unhappy with the manager right now, causing stories to bubble under that Paul Pogba might be looking for an exit this summer. It would be nice to think that is mainly media speculation and he has the guts to stick it out, but it’s easy to see why playing for the Portuguese Pulis could wear on a player known for his talent and flair.

Huddersfield know they have what it takes to bother United, so it comes down to whether they will or not, with Premier League security still the main aim for them.

