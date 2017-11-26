Huddersfield v Man City

Huddersfield take on Man City on Sunday 26th November, 2017, with kickoff at 13:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

We’ve got to that point in the season that most fans recognise as the start of the hysteria, in terms of Manchester City. What normally happens is we doubt for the first few months, before jumping on the bandwagon harder than Gary Lineker hits on racists that used to be in Big Brother, only to abandon the winners at the first sign of doubt. Today, though, City will be enjoying their god status, safe for weeks at least.

Huddersfield are the chosen sacrifices for today, and their manager will have them motivated, but this is still a big ask.

