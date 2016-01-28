Huddersfield v Brighton

Huddersfield take on Brighton on Thursday 2nd February, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports 1.

After Newcastle played yesterday it is up to Brighton to prove they have what it takes to hang with the Magpies going into the latter stages of the season, starting with this match against Huddersfield. The German at the helm of the home side has attracted a decent amount of attention for the way his side have played, and apparently turned down offers to stay with the club, and a win here would illustrate just why he is so highly rated.

Of course, that is all well and good on paper but not easy to do on the pitch, as Brighton have shown time and again.

