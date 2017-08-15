Hoffenheim v Liverpool

Hoffenheim take on Liverpool on Tuesday 15th August, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45.

With all the headlines off the pitch, Liverpool have had a somewhat disrupted lead in to the new Premier League season, but quickly got back into their groove against Watford. Even without Coutinho, the team was dangerous going forward, scoring three and making many more chances, while the defence continue to look like a group of blind strangers that have never even heard of football, let alone been taught how to play it.

Should Kloppp see his men fail today, it will be a difficult few days for sure, and questions may even be asked about the long-term viability of the project.

