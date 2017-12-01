Hereford v Fleetwood

Hereford take on Fleetwood on Thursday 1th December, 2017, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports.

These FA Cup replays must put such a massive strain on teams already playing three times a week with the most threadbare of squads, but that is the way football is going in the UK. Sky, and latterly BT Sport’s need for constant content means we have matches virtually daily, and the players are at real risk of burnout every time December rolls around.

The winner of this game might be blessed with a lucrative tie in the next round as a reward for their hard work, but even that will most likely trickle no further than the pockets of the owners.

