Hearts v Rangers

Hearts take on Rangers on Saturday 28th October, 2017, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

It’s been another long week for Rangers, who sacked their latest manager after some average results that probably weren’t as bad as they looked. As if that weren’t enough, they then had to listen to the boorish and entirely unsupported opinions of Chris ‘I played with Alan Shearer’ Sutton, as the former Blackburn striker let us know what he’d do if he were in charge, which he isn’t, thank God.

Hearts will fancy this home game against a team in flux, but the away team will also be playing for their futures, so it could be fun.

