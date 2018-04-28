Hamilton v Ross County

Hamilton take on Ross County on Saturday 28th April, 2018, with kickoff at 12:30. This match is currently being shown LIVE on Sky Sports.

Three points and two places in the table separate these two teams, making this one of the few games left in the SPL that could actually mean something. For Accies it will be important to please the home crowd as they chase down the points, but Ross County are also going to need everything they can to make this a decent year.

So, some kind of battle royale, fight to the death, all that jazz, just watch if you want to and don’t if you don’t.

Hamilton v Ross County is LIVE on Sky Sports.