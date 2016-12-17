Hamilton v Rangers

Hamilton take on Rangers on Friday 16th December, 2016, with kickoff at 19:45. This match is currently being shown LIVE on BT Sports 1.

There has been a lot of criticism aimed at Rangers this term, mainly on the basis that they aren’t as good as Celtic right now, but is that fair? Any other team that was as new to the division as the Glasgow club are would have been given way more time to find their form, and the fact Rangers used to compete may have been down to the terrible managers Celtic would hire.

Now, with Brendan Rodgers in place, the pressure is really on the boys in blue, but Accies shouldn’t be enough to make them crack.

